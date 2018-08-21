Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer gossip: Blades ready to make Hogan top earner | Owls linked with young Spurs defender | Johnson closer to Bramall Lane move | 21 August

Have your say

Here's the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Sheffield United could make Scott Hogan their top earner on £35,000 a week if they bring the striker to Bramall Lane on loan from Aston Villa, according to the Sun.

Marvin Johnson and Cameron Carter-Vickers

The Blades have also been given a boost in their pursuit of Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson, who could be more likely to leave the Riverside if Tony Pulis can bring Everton's Yannick Bolasie in on loan.

Bolasie was spotted at Boro yesterday for talks about a move, sparking speculation over Johnson's future.

Sheffield Wednesday's hunt for a defender began yesterday after having their transfer embargo lifted over the weekend and Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers is wanted at Hillsborough, according to the Mirror.

The 20-year-old is also being tracked by Swansea and Ipswich and is likely to be sent out on loan as he is yet to make a senior appearance in the league for Spurs.

Carter-Vickers is a USA international and spent the first half of last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Scottish side Rangers are the front runners to sign Ross McCormack from Aston Villa (Daily Record)

Leeds United are chasing Lille winger Anwar El-Ghazi, who is wanted by a number of French clubs (L'Equipe)

Swansea and Stoke are fighting to sign Brentford's Ryan Woods (Telegraph)

Stoke also want Tom Huddlestone from Derby County (Daily Mail)