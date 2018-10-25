Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s odds for this weekend’s matches 

Sheffield United are being well backed by the bookies and punters alike to return to winning ways this weekend.

This is in part due to their opponents’ woeful away form with Wigan Athletic friendless in the market at 7/2.

As a result The Blades are a short price 8/11 for the three points with even the draw a fairly chunky 3/1.

The game could also be a chance for United to record a clean sheet at 6/4, something that hasn’t happened too often at Bramall Lane this season, with Wigan holding the second worst scoring record amongst the top half teams when on the road.

Chris Wilder’s team are 2/1 to win to nil and with Wigan also having the worst away goals against record among the top dozen teams, the 2-0 and 3-0 scorelines could come into play at 188BET’s 7/1 and 13/1.

Punters are also being attracted to Sheffield Wednesday’s odds for their trip to Birmingham.

Nearly two thirds of the early match bets for this one have come for The Owls who, despite being the outsiders, are very attractive 3/1 shots for victory with 188BET.

Birmingham are 10/11 for the three points with the draw a plausible option at 12/5.

Wednesday’s odds are chunky in part to Birmingham being the division’s current form side but the hosts concede at home just as frequently as Wednesday score on the road (70%) so both teams to score in this one is 5/6.

The score draw is 4/1 while a Wednesday win with both teams scoring is a less likely 15/2.

On-form Adam Reach might catch the eye of lovers of the goalscorer markets having scored three of Wednesday’s last six goals.

The Owls number 20 is 11/1 for the first goal and 5/1 to score at any time.

n Star readers new to 188BET can now claim up to £75 as a cash bonus. Terms apply, visit 188bet.co.uk for full details.