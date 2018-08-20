Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Transfer news | Scott Hogan latest | Owls in hunt to sign a defender | 21 August

Sheffield United are said to be ready to make Scott Hogan their highest earner if they bring the Aston Villa man in on loan before the window shuts.

Meanwhile, Jos Luhukay is in the hunt for a defender on a loan deal as he prepares for tomorrow's league match against Millwall.

The Star Football+ is the fastest and most comprehensive way to stay up to date on your mobile phone from our reporters. Just click here on your mobile phone to go straight to the FREE web app. It gives you quick access to all the latest football headlines and photos in one place, including match analysis, team news, stats, league tables and videos. Don't forget to save the app onto your mobile's home screen so you can get the latest news with just one click.