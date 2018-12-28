Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Live: team news and transfer rumours as Blades sign Kieran Dowell and Owls take on West Brom tomorrow | 28 December

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for their next Championship fixtures tomorrow when they will face Blackburn and West Brom respectively.

Keep track of all the latest team news, transfer rumours and injury updates on our live blog - and refresh the page for updates.

Billy Sharp and Barry Bannan

Billy Sharp and Barry Bannan