Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Live: team news and injury updates as Blades and Owls react to defeat, Chris Basham named in team of the month | 3 December

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both look to bounce back in their next league matches after suffering defeats at the hands of Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers respectively at the weekend.

Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog.

Lucas Joao and Chris Basham

Lucas Joao and Chris Basham