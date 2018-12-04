Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Live: Blades draw Barnet and Owls host Luton in FA Cup third round, Wednesday refuse to rush Sam Winnall return | 4 December Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday now know they'll be facing Barnet and Luton Town respectively in the FA Cup third round following the draw at Stamford Bridge last night. Keep track of all the latest team news and injury updates on today's live blog. Oliver Norwood and Michael Hector Sheffield United's Bramall Lane and Rotherham United’s New York Stadium set to host Women’s European Championship games as England named as 2021 hosts Sheffield United: ‘We can’t put the ball in the back of the net ‘ – Same old story for Carla Ward's Blades Women