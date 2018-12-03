Sheffield United and Rotherham United could help host big Euros tournament 

England will host the 2021 Women's European Championship, UEFA has confirmed - and Sheffield United and Rotherham United's ground could be host venues.

The 16-team tournament will see matches being played at eight venues across the country before the final takes place at Wembley.

No other countries went up against the Football Association's bid to bring the Euros back to England for the first time since 2005.

As well as Wembley, the proposed grounds in the bid are Brighton's Amex Stadium, Brentford's Community Stadium, MK Dons' Stadium MK, Manchester City's Academy Stadium, Nottingham Forest's City Ground, the Millers’ New York Stadium, the Blades’ Bramall Lane and Southampton's St Mary's.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement from the governing body: "Bringing Euro 2021 to England will be a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women's football and will allow us to amplify our significant commitment to growing the game.

England men will face Holland in the UEFA Nations League semi-final next summer.

Gareth Southgate's men qualified for the last four of the inaugural tournament with a late victory over Croatia last month, topping their group.

The tie will be played in Guimaraes in Portugal on June 6.

Hosts Portugal will play Switzerland in the other last-four tie on June 5 in Porto.

The final and third-place play-off will take place on June 9.

Southgate now knows the route his side must take to get their hands on a trophy next summer.

Their clash with Holland, managed by Ronald Koeman, will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since Euro 96, when Southgate played in a memorable 4-1 win for the Three Lions.

Portugal or Switzerland would await in the final, both teams England played in Euro 2004, which was held in Portugal.