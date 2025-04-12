Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle bosses have their say on post-match melee as emotions boil over

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Chris Wilder and his opposite number at Plymputh Argyle, Miron Muslić, played down a post-match melee that continued into the Home Park tunnel after a defeat that dealt Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes another seismic blow. The Blades are now five points off Burnley and Leeds, with just four games of the season to go.

The Blades’ frustrations boiled over after the final whistle, when a couple of Plymouth players celebrated a mammoth victory for their survival hopes in front of the travelling Blades fans, and the United players as they went over to thank them for their support after a long journey to Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Wilder and skipper Jack Robinson were amongst those to get involved with some pushing and shoving continuing into the tunnel and caught by the watching Sky Sports cameras. United are already on a tight leash with the FA after a number of fines for failing to control their players this season, with the latest coming-together sparking concern that they may be hauled in front of a disciplinary committee once again.

The Blades led 1-0 for most of the game after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s curled opener, before Ryan Hardie equalised with nine minutes to go and sub Muhamed Tijani scored the winner two minutes before the end. The frustration was evident both on and off the pitch from a United perspective, especially after Leeds won in the other lunchtime kick-off against Preston North End.

Former United midfielder Michael Brown, speaking on Sky Sports, described the coming-together as “not good scenes... down in the tunnel area which is often where players feel there’s a bit of protection. It gets heated.”

But the incident was played down by both managers in their post-match interviews, with Wilder speaking to referee Oliver Langford and his assessor as well as his opposite number after tensions had calmed down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think nothing serious,” said Plymouth boss Miron Muslić of the events. “A lot of emotions but no-one crossed the line, I had a good conversation with Chris Wilder and the referee. The usual emotions, for good and for bad, but nothing too bad.”

Asked about the incident, Wilder said: “Yeah, nothing really. There are three stands and our supporters are right near the dugout. No issue with the home team players celebrating what is a massive victory for them. They were possibly 10 or 15 minutes away from having a virtually impossible situation of trying to stay up in the Championship.

“There were emotions all over the place but there was no issue from their manager or from me. Emotions, massively, were running high. It’s a huge, huge victory for them, from 75 minutes onwards and for us it’s a massive defeat.”