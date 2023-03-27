News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
20 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
20 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Sheffield United and Manchester City midfielder praises rival's 'amazing' support

Tommy Doyle, the Sheffield United midfielder on loan from Manchester City, believes the fact that Oliver Norwood has emerged as one of his main sources of advice behind the scenes speaks volumes about the camaraderie which exists among Paul Heckingbottom’s squad as it chases automatic promotion from the Championship.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 27th Mar 2023, 05:59 BST

Despite being in direct competition for a starting role, Doyle has revealed how Norwood regularly encourages him during training sessions and before the games themselves - describing the former Northern Ireland international’s mentoring as invaluable.

MORE: So who do Doyle and McAtee want to win at Wembley?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently on duty with England under-21’s, Doyle started United’s last two matches ahead of Norwood; scoring a spectacular winning goal during the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

Most Popular

“Ollie has been brilliant with me,” Doyle said. “He always gets around me before the game and in training. He texts me and just makes sure I’m always ready and focused. Getting that from someone like him, who has played loads and loads of games, it’s really nice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Confirming he is probably most comfortable in the holding role which Norwood threatened to make his own at the beginning of the campaign, Doyle added: “I’m used to it. I grew up playing in that position so it’s not something I’m not used to doing. There’s a few little tweaks the manager wants from me defensively. But just getting on the ball I think suits my game and I’m always trying to play forward.”

MORE: Key international dates

Doyle and James McAtee, who is also on loan from the reigning Premier League champions, will be ineligible for selection when United face their parent club in the semi-finals at Wembley later this month. Norwood is almost certain to return for that fixture but, second in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Norwich City, Doyle will likely get the nod at Carrow Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United has thanked Oliver Norwood for his help: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United has thanked Oliver Norwood for his help: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United has thanked Oliver Norwood for his help: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Admitting McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye make it easier to operate as a pivot, Doyle said: “I've got Macca and I know where he's going to be at all times. Sometimes when he's tired he's not there but when he's firing I know where he's going to be, same with Iliman, he's going to drop off.

"When you get two players like that on the half-turn driving at defences, that's where the magic happens.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Boosting promotion push

Oliver Norwood and Tommy Doyle in action for Sheffield United: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Oliver Norwood and Tommy Doyle in action for Sheffield United: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Oliver Norwood and Tommy Doyle in action for Sheffield United: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: George Wood/Getty Images
Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: George Wood/Getty Images
Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: George Wood/Getty Images
Manchester CityPaul HeckingbottomWembley