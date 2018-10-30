Sheffield United: All you need to know about reported Blades ‘target’ Ronan Curtis

Sheffield United have today been linked with a move for Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis.

According to TEAMtalk the Blades, along with Leeds United, Derby County and Middlesborough are monitoring the 22-year-old forward.

Curtis – who is the godson of former Wales manager Chris Coleman – signed for Pompey in the summer in a £100,000 move from Derry City.

The London-born striker made 91 apearances for Derry City scoring 18 goals in his three year spell there.

One of his last appearnces for the League of Ireland club saw Curtis score a hat-trick in a 7-3 victory over Shelbourne.

Since moving to Fratton Park in the summer the 22-year-old has been an instant hit with the Pompey fans, scoring six goals in 14 appearances so far this term.

His first goals for the club came in a 2-1 win away at Blackpool in August when he bagged both goals.

Later the same month Curtis scored the winner as Portsmouth beat Bristol Rovers 2-1.

Having grown up in Donegal he represented the Republic of Ireland at junior levels and last month he was called up for the senior squad for the first time.