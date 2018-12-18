Sheffield United: All the players out of contract at the end of the season

The January transfer window is on the horizon and while all attention will turn to finding new recruits to bring to Bramall Lane, rumours surrounding the current group of players have already begun.

A number of Blades players will be out of contract at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and will then be available to other clubs as free agents if they are not offered new deals at the club first. Here's the United players that will be out of contract at the end of the season...

1. Conor Washington Signed for the Blades in the summer from QPR on a one year deal that will expire in June.

2. David McGoldrick Signed for United after a trial period in the summer and has performed, scoring six goals so far this season.

3. Billy Sharp United's captain is out of contract at the end of the season despite bagging 11 league goals so far this campaign.

4. Martin Cranie The free agent signed for United on a short-term deal after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

