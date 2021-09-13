Sheffield United: Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura officially becomes a Blade

Previously of Watford, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, the 35-year-old has spent the past three weeks training at Bramall Lane after leaving Al-Gharafa earlier this summer.

Guedioura, who worked under United manager Slavisa Jokanovic in Qatar, could feature in the squad for tomorrow’s Championship fixture against Preston North End having proved his fitness since returning to England.

Jokanovic also managed Guedioura during his spell in charge at Vicarage Road.