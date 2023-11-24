Sheffield United welcome relegation rivals Bournemouth to Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon and if the clash is half as entertaining as when the sides met 11 years ago on the same pitch, then those in attendance are in for a treat. It was September 1, 2012 when the Blades beat the Cherries 5-3 in the dark League One days.

Both sides have kicked on in the decade since and will meet in South Yorkshire both scrapping for their Premier League lives. Back then, a brace for Ryan Flynn plus goals for John Cofie and Richard Cresswell, and a customary Nick Blackman penalty, sealed three points for the Blades against a side containing former United player Simon Francis.

But what happened to the Blades' squad from that day, with its members enjoying very varied fortunes in the years since? We took a look...

1 . Mark Howard Now 37, the goalkeeper is still in the game with Wrexham and initially got a chance to impress in League Two this season following Ben Foster's sudden retirement, before Arsenal man Arthur Okonkwo arrived and took his place. Last seen in a 5-0 defeat at Stockport in October

2 . Tony McMahon Right-back McMahon played over 60 times for United after arriving from Middlesbrough. He later played for clubs including Blackpool and Bradford City before moving into coaching with Darlington and Scunthorpe. He joined York City as assistant manager earlier this year and is now one of their coaches

3 . Harry Maguire No Blades fans need reminding what has happened to the academy graduate in the years since he left United – England caps, fame and fortune and status as the most expensive defender in world football. Constant debate over his future at Manchester United but he remains at Old Trafford and has come in from the cold to earn his place back