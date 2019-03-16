Sheffield United: ‘Absolute tactical masterclass from Chris Wilder’ – Blades fans react to 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road

Chris Basham was the unlikely goal hero for Sheffield United as they beat promotion rivals Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road this afternoon.

Blades fans were understandably ecstatic.

Chris Basham of Sheffield Utd celebrates his winner: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

