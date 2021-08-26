Gareth Southgate named his first squad since Euro 2020 on Thursday ahead of a World Cup qualification triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland starting next week.

All four former Blades were part of the 26-man England group that reached the final earlier this summer with Ramsdale a late stand-in for Henderson after he picked up an injury.

The Manchester United stopper is currently rebuilding his fitness after testing positive for coronavirus and has yet to play this season.

Aaron Ramsdale has been overlooked for the latest England squad.

Ramsdale, who kept a clean sheet on his Arsenal debut against West Brom in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, has been overlooked in favour of Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the squad, which also includes former Blades loan player Conor Coady, who spent the 2013/14 season at Bramall Lane and was a transfer target for Chris Wilder in 2017.

Southgate said: “It’s a fresh cycle and we would always pick the bulk of the squad from the summer. We are only two games into the season so we were never going to make big changes.”

England play in Hungary on 2 September and host Andorra on 5 September, before travelling to Poland on 8 September.