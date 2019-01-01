Sheffield United: ‘A remarkable record’ - James Shield’s verdict as Billy Sharp writes his name into the history books

Billy Sharp wrote his name in football history this afternoon with his 220th league goal since the turn of the Millennium - with no other player scoring more.

Here our Blades man James Shield delivers his verdict on what he calls a ‘remarkable record’ as United beat Wigan 3-0 this afternoon.

Billy Sharp

Click the play button above to hear James’ video verdict in full.

United boss Chris Wilder said: “I was pleased with the second half, not so much the first half.

"It was a pretty slow start and I thought we were a bit fortunate to go in at half-time 1-0 up.

"They obviously missed a great chance that maybe affected them a little bit. Then we get the goal and we don't look back.

"What Wigan are going through now, when things aren't going for you, is similar to what went through last year.

"You're just looking for something to give you a lift, but thankfully for us it didn't come today."