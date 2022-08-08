The teenage midfielder, who could make his debut against Millwall today, became the fifth new face to arrive at Bramall Lane since the end of last season after the Premier League champions’ coaching staff sanctioned the deal.

With Jayden Bogle still recovering from the injury he sustained in February, Heckingbottom had been expected to complete United’s latest reprofiling exercise by drafting in a new wing-back to provide cover and competition for George Baldock in the 22-year-old’s absence.

But admitting that a shortage of suitable targets had initially complicated the search - Sean Robertson, previously of Crystal Palace, appeared on a trial basis against Burton Albion last month - Heckingbottom confirmed financial considerations mean he is preparing “to go with what we’ve got”.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford, England, 1st August 2022. Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Ideally, I’d love to bring a wing-back in,” Heckingbottom said. “Resources wise, we can’t do it.

“I always work within what that I’m given. We have brought in mostly loans and frees and are happy with what we've done.

“It was difficult to find someone (to step in for Bogle) anyway,” Heckingbottom added. “I’m not going to lie to anyone about the deal.

“We had three or four who fitted the profile. But we aren’t able to do anything now.”