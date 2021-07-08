Unlike his predecessor Chris Wilder who preferred to let his assistant Alan Knill take charge of most sessions, Jokanovic is at the heart of every single one according to observers on the ground.

Although the Serb is using the trip to Spain and Saturday’s friendly against Europa Point to begin relaying the tactics and strategies he hopes will help United return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, sources with a previous experience of how the 52-year-old works have told The Star he is likely to continue immersing himself in United’s day to day work throughout the season.

Chemo Sanz, United’s new first team coach, head of first team performance Rafael Cristobal and Marco Cesarini, who was unveiled as head of first team medical affairs, have also been visible presences behind the Covid-19 cordon which has been erected around the site.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic has taken a hands-on approach to training: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

United are attempting to keep its exact location a secret to prevent any social distancing breaches or outbreaks of the respiratory disease within their squad.

With several senior players granted permission not to travel after representing their countries at the European Championships, Jokanovic will hold a series of refresher courses in his methods following United’s return to England next week.