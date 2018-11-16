Sheffield United: A bizarre travel mix-up appears to have put John Fleck’s Scotland debut on hold, until next week at least

John Fleck could be forced to wait until next week before making his senior Scotland debut after reportedly being told he could not travel with the squad to Albania despite being summoned to Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon.

The Sheffield United midfielder was apparently told it was too late to amend the travel arrangements of Alex McLeish's squad, who board a flight to Tirana tonight. But Fleck, who will now be considered for Tuesday's game against Israel at Hampden Park, was scheduled to have left South Yorkshire more than 24 hours before Scotland departed for tomorrow evening's meeting with Christian Panucci's team. News of his call-up was first revealed by The Star yesterday.

The 27-year-old is among seven United players on international duty, with Kieron Freeman and Ben Woodburn both training with Wales ahead of their fixture with Denmark and Tuesday's trip to Albania.

John Egan and Enda Stevens featured for the Republic of Ireland, who face the Danes on Monday, during last night's friendly against Northern Ireland while Dean Henderson is expected to win his latest cap for England's under-21's when they face their Danish counterparts in Esbjerg on Tuesday.

Marcus Dewhurst is working with England under-18's, who face the Republic in Murcia today before Monday's clash with Belgium which also takes place in Spain.

