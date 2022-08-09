The United manager will get a chance to shuffle his pack somewhat later this week, when United travel to West Bromwich Albion for an EFL Cup clash at the Hawthorns.

Warnock leads tributes to his former United and Leeds No.2 Mick Jones after passing

The likes of Chris Basham, Reda Khadra and Billy Sharp are vying for a first start of the season, while Manchester City pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are also in contention to make the squad.

So, we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and pick the side that he’d send out to face Albion. With eight changes from the victory over Millwall, and three debuts, here’s what he came up with …

Stepping into Hecky's shoes Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

Wes Foderingham If Adam Davies was fit, I'd play him. But the Welshman isn't, and exposing Jordan Amissah is another option - but Foderingham plays for me

George Baldock United's only senior right-back with Jayden Bogle injured, he plays

Chris Basham Presuming he's fit again, I'd put him in the side to get him back up to speed and fight to get his place back after Anel Ahmedhodžić's positive debut against Millwall