Sheffield United 4 Reading 0: Managers' reaction as Blades go back top of the table

A good deal for lots of reasons. We really like him as a player, we think he’s got a good gift to score goals and credit to the academy staff for getting him in last year. For us to get a deal above £2.5m is fantastic business for a 17-year-old who could leave us next summer, for all intents and purposes. When you get certain clubs, right or wrong, making contact with the player and their dad it becomes difficult. We had to make sure the deal is right.

He’s a scholar. There’s a pro’ there for him but he doesn’t have to sign him. Look at Brentford and Spurs, we were never going to offer the most money. We can offer the pathway. If it happens, it goes through, we wish him well. We love the kid. Everyone deserves a big pat on the back for getting him hear, identifying him and getting him through the door because he could have gone elsewhere for more money or better facilities but he wouldn’t have got better coaching elsewhere.

Once you’re a scholar you’re out of that matrix. They can just come and take them for however many a year. Once you sign a scholar, it becomes more like a transfer or a tribunal.