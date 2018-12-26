Sheffield United 3 Derby County 1 - Sharp, McGoldrick and Clarke all on target as Blades beat Rams in fiesty encounter

Substitute Leon Clarke came off the bench to put the gloss on a memorable afternoon for Sheffield United as they beat top-six rivals Derby County 3-1 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Fellow strikers Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick also found the net in an often bad-tempered clash, with referee Geoff Eltringham seeming to lose control of the game on more than one occasion.

Managers Chris Wilder and Frank Lampard became involved in a heated exchange of views at one point, but overall it was a fully deserved three points for United who go fourth in the Championship table.

After a dominant start to the game it was Sharp who made the breakthrough, heading home Jack O'Connell's cross from the left to put United ahead at the break.

United were denied what looked a blatant penalty in the second half when Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori misjudged his header and dragged down McGoldrick, but Eltringham was unmoved.

The home fans were incensed, and their frustration was compounded moments later when Harry Wilson levelled the scores with a superb free-kick past Dean Henderson.

But United came roaring back, McGoldrick lobbing Scott Carson with a delightful finish to put United ahead and then sub Clarke making the points safe, heading home from John Egan's knock-down via the aid of a slight Derby deflection.