Sheffield United 2024/25 squad as loanees leave and retained list set to be confirmed

Work is already underway at Sheffield United as Chris Wilder prepares for a major summer rebuild ahead of their Championship return. The Blades finished rock-bottom of the Premier League and were long considered favourites to go back down, with performances far from good enough to stand any chance of survival.

Wilder suggested earlier this month that some tough decisions were on the horizon and the club have since confirmed that a number of senior players will leave upon the expiry of their respective contracts this summer. Those who arrived at Bramall Lane on loan will also now return to parent clubs.