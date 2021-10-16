Sheffield United 2 Stoke City 1: Subs make the difference as David McGoldrick puts Blades ahead after Lys Mousset's equaliser
Sheffield United will look to recover from back-to-back defeats before the international break this afternoon when they host Stoke City at Bramall Lane.
City travel to South Yorkshire fourth in the division and full of confidence after beating West Brom last time out, while the Blades are reeling from losses to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.
Stay tuned for every key update from the game and refresh your page for the latest.
MO’N on the game
When you’re away from home it’s always more difficult, the home side got their tails up. The goal lifted them massively and the crowd react to that, you can see the confidence grow. You have to be more resolute. We felt we could go on and score the second goal but ultimately they scored as we were about to make the changes, so that didn’t help our plans. We felt we could still win the game but unfortunately, we lost it.
MO’N continued
The lesson for us if we don’t score that second goal, the opposition are still in the game. Their first goal, we overcommit two or three times and it made it easier for the attacker with his decisions. The second happens when we’re down to 10 men but we still had enough behind the ball, we have to do better to stop the cross and it was a disappointing goal to lose to.
Michael O’Neill’s reaction
Disappointed obviously, the first half was pretty even and they made it difficult for us at times. We struggled with that and we asked for a reaction at half time, and got that for the first 25 minutes of the second half. We were in control but the game changed with the substitutions. We’re disappointed with the goals but we have to accept it and go again.
Full time
and the Blades run out winners after making pretty hard work of that at times - an amazing intervention from David McGoldrick to come off the bench and score and assist to turn the game around. A word for Mousset too - that was a welcome goal for both team and player after his recent struggles. An engaging game between two good teams, that, and McGoldrick gets a deserved ovation from the Kop as he leads his teammates on a post-match lap of honour
Four minutes added on
GOAL BLADES
and the Blades have come from behind to lead as McGoldrick steals into a good position inside the box and touches home in front of the Kop - what an impact from the striker, a goal and an assist within minutes of coming on to turn this game on its head completely!
Corner Blades
as Mousset sees a shot/cross blocked and Davies can’t keep it in, the noise level has risen inside Bramall Lane as Egan gets his head to Hourihane’s near-post corner but heads it into the Kop
GOAL BLADES
and the hosts are back on level terms through Mousset after good work by McGoldrick to play it into his path, Sharp played it into his path and the Frenchman takes the plaudits with the decisive finish in front of the Kop - 10 minutes to go
Third and final Blades sub
sees David McGoldrick come on for Ndiaye with just over 15 minutes of normal time to go
Just wide from Powell
as he lets fly from outside the box, Olsen was concerned but it went the right side of his post as far as United are concerned...