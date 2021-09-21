Sheffield United 2 Southampton 2 RECAP: Slavisa Jokanovic and Ralph Hasenhüttl reaction as Blades knocked out on penalties by Saints

Manager Slavisa Jokanović admits he is “proud” of the performance his Sheffield United side put in despite their exit from the Carabao Cup on penalties against Southampton tonight.

The Blades’ League Cup adventure is over for another season after crucial misses from Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster saw Southampton run out 4-2 winners on spot-kicks.

McBurnie had earlier dragged United back level, while Brewster came on at half-time for Oli Burke. The Blades led through Enda Stevens, before strikes from Mohammed Salisu and Ibrahima Diallo turned it around for the visitors.

Both sides had a number of chances to win the game in normal time, Fraser Forster denying Ben Osborn before Wes Foderingham made a remarkable save to deny former Blade Che Adams with time running out.

And Jokanović said: “We must be satisfied, my team showed great attitude and we played a decent game against a really complicated opponent for us.

“At the end my team is fighting well, we created chances and they did too. It’s part of the lottery of penalties and we are out of the competition but I must be proud, it is the right way for my team to play with a fight and even though we are out of the competition, I must be proud.

“A lot of my players against Hull showed high levels and today too, a few players showed they can be part of the competition when we play in the Championship and we will encourage ourselves.