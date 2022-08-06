The Blades are looking to bounce back from Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford with a positive result against the Lions, who have emerged as something of a bogey team for United in recent seasons.
Blades v Millwall LIVE
HALF TIME
and so far, so good for the Blades at the break - 2-0 ahead and could have been further ahead but for Norwood’s missed penalty, but it was a great save and not sure you can criticise Norwood for that (although some obviously will) - Millwall have barely had a kick in that half and United have been superb. Got to see the job through in the second half though
Here’s the saved penalty ...
PENALTY Blades
and Brewster does superbly to win it, drawing the foul from Brewster ... Norwood steps up to take it and it’s SAVED, Bialkowski saves down to his right
Comfortable for Wes
as he gets up to claim a cross from the Millwall left, he’s been a spectator so far pretty much but showed good concentration there when he was called upon
One-way traffic continues
as Ndiaye drops deep to get on the ball, starting a long move of United possession while Millwall chase shadows, it’s moved to Anel but he can’t keep the ball in play and the visitors will get a kick now
On fire indeed!
GOAAAAAL BLADES
AND it’s 2-0 as Berge finishes off, after going round the keeper - it came from Fleck seizing upon a loose pass and then having the presence of mind to pick out Berge, he goes round the goalkeeper and the defender on the line can’t keep it out - 23 minutes in and it’s 2-0 to the hosts
Anel has a go
after being found by Baldock in space down the right, his shot is pushed away and the rebound on the volley goes high and wide
Clark gets forward on the overlap
and looks to cross but he overhits it and it flies over the Millwall bar
Berge is poleaxed
after giving his man the slip in the middle of the park, Berge has looked decent so far this afternoon for my money