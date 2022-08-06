Sheffield United 2 Millwall 0 LIVE: Ollie Norwood misses penalty after Berge and Ndiaye put Blades ahead

Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane for the first time this season this afternoon when they host Millwall.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 3:49 pm

The Blades are looking to bounce back from Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford with a positive result against the Lions, who have emerged as something of a bogey team for United in recent seasons.

Keep up to date with every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Anel Ahmedhodzic makes his Sheffield United debut against Millwall: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Blades v Millwall LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:50

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:50

HALF TIME

and so far, so good for the Blades at the break - 2-0 ahead and could have been further ahead but for Norwood’s missed penalty, but it was a great save and not sure you can criticise Norwood for that (although some obviously will) - Millwall have barely had a kick in that half and United have been superb. Got to see the job through in the second half though

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:46

Here’s the saved penalty ...

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:45

PENALTY Blades

and Brewster does superbly to win it, drawing the foul from Brewster ... Norwood steps up to take it and it’s SAVED, Bialkowski saves down to his right

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:42

Comfortable for Wes

as he gets up to claim a cross from the Millwall left, he’s been a spectator so far pretty much but showed good concentration there when he was called upon

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:36

One-way traffic continues

as Ndiaye drops deep to get on the ball, starting a long move of United possession while Millwall chase shadows, it’s moved to Anel but he can’t keep the ball in play and the visitors will get a kick now

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:28

On fire indeed!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:24

GOAAAAAL BLADES

AND it’s 2-0 as Berge finishes off, after going round the keeper - it came from Fleck seizing upon a loose pass and then having the presence of mind to pick out Berge, he goes round the goalkeeper and the defender on the line can’t keep it out - 23 minutes in and it’s 2-0 to the hosts

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:20

Anel has a go

after being found by Baldock in space down the right, his shot is pushed away and the rebound on the volley goes high and wide

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:19

Clark gets forward on the overlap

and looks to cross but he overhits it and it flies over the Millwall bar

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:14

Berge is poleaxed

after giving his man the slip in the middle of the park, Berge has looked decent so far this afternoon for my money

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MillwallBramall LaneChris HoltWatford