Sheffield United 2 Derby County 1: Billy Sharp puts Blades ahead as they come from behind in EFL Cup clash

and the Blades are in the hat. They had to come from behind to book their place, after trailing to Sibley’s earlier strike. Luke Freeman got them back on terms before Billy Sharp did what Billy Sharp does and sealed victory with a typical finish in many ways. United’s young guns stood up well to the test - I was impressed with Lopata again, and Gordon did well too - and there’s no such thing as a bad game of football to win. Let’s see if United can take that into the weekend now... stay with us for a full report, player ratings and post-match reaction when we have it.