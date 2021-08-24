Sheffield United 2 Derby County 1: Billy Sharp puts Blades ahead as they come from behind in EFL Cup clash
Sheffield United return to EFL Cup action this evening when they host Derby County at Bramall Lane.
United and Derby got through to this stage after seeing off Carlisle United and Salford City respectively in the first round. Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Derby County LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:41
FULL TIME
and the Blades are in the hat. They had to come from behind to book their place, after trailing to Sibley’s earlier strike. Luke Freeman got them back on terms before Billy Sharp did what Billy Sharp does and sealed victory with a typical finish in many ways. United’s young guns stood up well to the test - I was impressed with Lopata again, and Gordon did well too - and there’s no such thing as a bad game of football to win. Let’s see if United can take that into the weekend now... stay with us for a full report, player ratings and post-match reaction when we have it.
Freeman has a go
from long range after the space opened up for him and he turned into it, think Sharp wanted the pass played but Freeman went for glory instead and it flew wide
FIVE minutes added on
here for the Blades to see this out and book their place in round three... a Derby goal would probably send it to penalties, you feel
Ndiaye looks to play in Sharp
with a clever slipped pass but Bryson recovers just in time to get a toe on it and poke it to safety
Lopata heads just wide
after Freeman’s free-kick is clipped in - the defender rose highest and got his head on it but it sails just wide of Allsop’s post
Sibley looks to curl one
on his left foot, he hits it well and Verrips is worried enough to dive full length but he gets too much on it and it sails over the Dutchman’s crossbar
GOAL BLADES
He scores goals - Billy Sharp on target again, seizing on a poor backpass to round Allsop and tap home on the angle. A typical Sharp goal to put the Blades ahead
Here comes Billy
as he replaces Oli Burke with just over 20 minutes to go, to big applause from the Bramall Lane crowd
Fleck shoots from long range
but it’s cleared by Bryson - a few moments ago Gordon did excellently to prevent Derby re-taking the lead and then Freeman had a snapshot on the volley, but it goes over the bar
Nearly a dream introduction for Buchanan
as he breaks down the left moments after coming off the bench and sees his cross deflected past Verrips, but it hits the outside of the post and rebounds for a corner which United scramble clear