Sheffield United 2 Bristol City 0: Paul Heckingbottom reaction as Brewster and Sharp secure winning start
The Paul Heckingbottom era officially got underway with victory this afternoon when Sheffield United beat Bristol City at Bramall Lane.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 2:38 pm
The former United U23 boss was confirmed as the club’s new manager on Thursday, replacing Slavisa Jokanovic who was sacked after just 19 league games in charge.
