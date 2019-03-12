Sheffield United 2 Brentford 0, as it happened: Story of the game from Bramall Lane as ten-man Blades beat Bees in crunch Championship clash

Matchday Live
Matchday Live
0
Have your say

Sheffield United made a huge statement of their promotion credentials as they beat Brentford in a crunch clash in the Championship tonight, despite playing for ten men with over an hour.

This is how the action unfolded.