Sheffield United 1 Southampton 1 LIVE: Enda Stevens back in the side to open the scoring for Blades
Sheffield United can book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight if they overcome Premier League Southampton at Bramall Lane.
The Blades beat Carlisle and Derby County to reach this stage, and Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to shuffle his pack once again tonight as he looks to manage his squad through a testing period of games.
Stay up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Saints LIVE from the Lane
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:56
Saints have the ball in the
net but the flag is up for offside, Tella’s shot hit Broja and he put it in, but the flag had already been raised
Big chance for the Blades
as McBurnie and Brewster combine to set Osborn free on goal, he looks to curl it past Forster who gets his giant body in the way and deflects it behind for a corner - which is headed away
Changes at the break
for the Blades as Brewster and Osborn replace Burke and Freeman - we’re back underway for the second half
Half-time
and that brings to an end an entertaining game of football, with both sides having chances to go ahead - but it’s all square at the break. Some half-time player ratings...
Foderingham 6
Bogle 6
Basham 7
Robinson 7
Stevens 7
Guedioura 7
Norwood 7
Freeman 7
McBurnie 7
Ndiaye 8
Burke 7
Freeman is back on
the pitch and we’re back underway in first-half stoppage time
Another break in play
as Luke Freeman goes down in the centre-circle, Basham puts the ball out so he can get some treatment as the fourth official holds up the board with three added minutes on it - which may end up being more with Freeman’s injury
Corner Saints
as Stevens slides in to block Valery’s cross, Redmond takes it from the Saints right and Diallo does well to win another corner off Ndiaye... the Blades scramble it clear eventually
McBurnie is booked
after a bit of handbags with Vojnovic - the Saints defender is booked as well and that may just be a battle to keep an eye on for the rest of this game...
Break in play
as Burke goes down and receives some treatment near the centre-circle. He’s up on his feet and looks like he’ll be OK to continue...
Ndiaye goes through
and does superbly to nutmeg Salisu but then with the goal at his mercy and the hard work done, he somehow placed his shot wide of Forster’s goal - a big, big chance for the Blades to go back ahead there