Sheffield United 1 Southampton 1 LIVE: Enda Stevens back in the side to open the scoring for Blades

Sheffield United can book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight if they overcome Premier League Southampton at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 6:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:20 pm
Enda Stevens (R) of Sheffield Utd celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Carabao Cup third round match against Southampton at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Blades beat Carlisle and Derby County to reach this stage, and Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to shuffle his pack once again tonight as he looks to manage his squad through a testing period of games.

Blades v Saints LIVE from the Lane

Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:56

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:56

Saints have the ball in the

net but the flag is up for offside, Tella’s shot hit Broja and he put it in, but the flag had already been raised

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:55

Big chance for the Blades

as McBurnie and Brewster combine to set Osborn free on goal, he looks to curl it past Forster who gets his giant body in the way and deflects it behind for a corner - which is headed away

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:51

Changes at the break

for the Blades as Brewster and Osborn replace Burke and Freeman - we’re back underway for the second half

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:36

Half-time

and that brings to an end an entertaining game of football, with both sides having chances to go ahead - but it’s all square at the break. Some half-time player ratings...

Foderingham 6

Bogle 6

Basham 7

Robinson 7

Stevens 7

Guedioura 7

Norwood 7

Freeman 7

McBurnie 7

Ndiaye 8

Burke 7

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:32

Freeman is back on

the pitch and we’re back underway in first-half stoppage time

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:31

Another break in play

as Luke Freeman goes down in the centre-circle, Basham puts the ball out so he can get some treatment as the fourth official holds up the board with three added minutes on it - which may end up being more with Freeman’s injury

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:27

Corner Saints

as Stevens slides in to block Valery’s cross, Redmond takes it from the Saints right and Diallo does well to win another corner off Ndiaye... the Blades scramble it clear eventually

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:18

McBurnie is booked

after a bit of handbags with Vojnovic - the Saints defender is booked as well and that may just be a battle to keep an eye on for the rest of this game...

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:17

Break in play

as Burke goes down and receives some treatment near the centre-circle. He’s up on his feet and looks like he’ll be OK to continue...

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:12

Ndiaye goes through

and does superbly to nutmeg Salisu but then with the goal at his mercy and the hard work done, he somehow placed his shot wide of Forster’s goal - a big, big chance for the Blades to go back ahead there

