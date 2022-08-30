Sheffield United 1 Reading 0: Oli McBurnie does it again as Blades lead at the Lane

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals leapfrogged United with victory at Millwall last weekend and although their boss Paul Ince is refusing to get carried away with their position at this early stage, there will undoubtedly be a surge of confidence in the visiting camp ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane.

United go into the game on the back of a battling draw at Luton on Friday evening but have a number of injury concerns, with John Fleck joining a growing list of missing players after fracturing a leg earlier this month.

Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood attempts a shot on goal against Reading: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

