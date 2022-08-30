Sheffield United 1 Reading 0: Oli McBurnie does it again as Blades lead at the Lane
Sheffield United can go back to the top of the Championship tonight if they beat leaders Reading at Bramall Lane.
The Royals leapfrogged United with victory at Millwall last weekend and although their boss Paul Ince is refusing to get carried away with their position at this early stage, there will undoubtedly be a surge of confidence in the visiting camp ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane.
United go into the game on the back of a battling draw at Luton on Friday evening but have a number of injury concerns, with John Fleck joining a growing list of missing players after fracturing a leg earlier this month.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday: Championship outfit add George Byers to wishlist as transfer deadline looms
-
2
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
3
Last-ditch offer derailed Sheffield Wednesday transfer as attacker makes 11th hour change
-
4
Sheffield United star reveals Sander Berge transfer hope as he allays fans' fears amid Liverpool links
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday may have to steel themselves for late Lee Gregory pursuit - Derby County keen
Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is expected to take his place between the posts despite going off against Luton with a virus, while Rhys Norrington-Davies and Reda Khadra should also be involved.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Reading LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:16
Doyle looks to curl one
from long range and strikes it well but Lumley gathers easily enough
Superb defending from Norrington-Davies
prevents Reading from levelling, Egan gave the ball away and then missed his tackle, Norwood didn’t do enough to snuff out the danger and with the visitors enjoying a 3-on-1 scenario, the Welshman got across to snuff out the danger with a superb last-ditch challenge
McBurnie in the game again
as he snaps into the tackle to keep possession, it’s worked wide nicely by Doyle and Baldock’s cross finds the No.9 in the box and he can’t get it on target this time
GOAL BLADES!!!
and it’s 2 in 2 for Oli McBurnie as Max Lowe’s fizzing cross is headed home with aplomb by the big No.9 - what a difference a goal makes! A brave header as he took a clattering from a defender in the process but he’ll take that all day long as his song rings around Bramall Lane
Norwood has a go
from a free-kick in a similar position to his stunner against Blackburn after Ndiaye was fouled, he hits it well and it goes just over the top of Lumley’s crossbar
Nearly an early chance
for Doyle as McBurnie and Ndiaye both step over Sander’s pass but Doyle can’t get it under control and Reading boot clear
And we’re under way
The teams are out
at the Lane, the visitors in their blue and white hoops and a round of boos for Joao and Hutchinson as their names are read out ahead of kick-off
Kick off fast approaching
Looking forward to seeing this lad in action
I don’t think many eyebrows will be raised about McAtee dropping out and it gives his young City teammate a chance to impress from the start on his full debut - he’s over injury now and will be keen to make up for lost time at Bramall Lane