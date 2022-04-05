The Blades responded well to Saturday’s setback at Stoke City, which saw them drop to eighth, as Ollie Norwood scored a first-half winner against another play-off chasing side in QPR.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side were good value for their lead, but Rangers came into the game as the first half wore on and began to create more opportunities. But goalkeeper Wes Foderingham ended the game without a proper save to make as United picked up another three points at home.
They return to Bramall Lane this weekend to face second-placed Bournemouth, with four of their remaining six games at home.
But the victory came at a cost, with new boy Filip Uremovic limping out of the game around the hour mark with what looked to be a knee complaint.
