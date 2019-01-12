Sheffield United 1 QPR 0: Blades go second in Championship table after David McGoldrick's winner downs Rangers

David McGoldrick scored the only goal of the game as Sheffield United beat QPR 1-0 at Bramall Lane and moved into the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Chris Wilder's men dominated for large parts of the match, and they held on to win 1-0, ending the R's unbeaten run and record their fourth consecutive league victory.

The home side took the lead after early sustained periods of pressure as McGoldrick headed in from close range eight minutes before half time. The striker lost his marker to latch onto Oliver Norwood's cross and score his tenth goal of the campaign.

United were looking to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Barnet and continue their fine league run, while QPR were aiming to extend their unbeaten six-game run in all competitions.

The Blades started as they meant to go on and could have taken the lead in the opening minutes when Billy Sharp's lay-off found McGoldrick inside the box, but he volleyed wide of the mark.

United continued to probe Rangers' defence and McGoldrick might have been in again at the back post but George Baldock's cross was too deep for the striker.

Blades v QPR

The visitors were doing well to frustrate the Blades with their resolute defence as Joe Lumley was forced into his first save from Norwood's deflected effort from the edge of the box.

QPR were happy to sit back and surrender possession for the majority of the first half, however the home side broke the deadlock in the 37th minute.

After more patient build-up play from the hosts, Norwood's whipped cross from the right hand side found an unmarked McGoldrick at the near post to head in from six yards out.

The R's were on the front foot after conceding, however they only managed two long range attempts before the half was out. Jordan Cousins fired well over before Dean Henderson saved comfortably from Ebere Eze's tame effort.

Steve McClaren's men came out with more urgency after the break as they started to find their rhythm.

Baldock defended well to head clear on two occasions as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

The visitors were looking to counter attack at every opportunity, and Luke Freeman had a great chance to draw level from one of their swift breakaways, but he scuffed his shot into the hands of Henderson.

With both sides looking for a decisive goal, the match became an end-to-end affair but it was United who looked the more likely team to score.

Wing-back Enda Stevens had the best chance of the half to double the home side's lead as he found himself with space in the box, but his strike was just wide of the post.

Chances were coming thick and fast at both ends, as the visitors had a good opportunity but Freeman was again off the mark with his attempt as the Blades held firm to take all three points.