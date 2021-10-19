Sheffield United 1 Millwall 2: Manager reaction as Blades suffer injury-time heartbreak
Sheffield United are looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Stoke when they host Millwall at Bramall Lane this evening.
Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Millwall LIVE from the Lane
FULL TIME
and the boos ring around Bramall Lane as Matthew Donohue makes his way off the pitch - a stinker of a day for him as the Blades go down 2-1 at home to Millwall. They deserved more on the strength of their second half showing, especially with 10 men, before suffering the hammerblow of Cooper’s late winner for the Lions. Stay tuned for post-match reaction from both managers, player ratings and more...
Goal Millwall
and that’s probably the winner in injury time as Jake Cooper smashes home on his left foot, the Blades players are crestfallen on the pitch as the Millwall players and fans go absolutely mental and it looks a long road back from them to rescue anything from this game now
Bennett goes close
as a shot is parried into his path by Olsen, he’s a few yards out but it comes quickly to him and he puts it wide - he may have been flagged offside if it had gone in but with these officials tonight, I wouldn’t be too sure
Just wide
from Sharp as he looks to get on the end of Fleck’s ball - it was blocked by a defender as a corner is given which comes to nothing
Big chance for Afobe
as Millwall break quickly after Ndiaye looked to be pushed over, but nothing was given and Afobe should have put his side ahead, but his shot goes wide of goal - much to United’s relief
Good save Bialkowsi
to deny Ndiaye after the youngster worked a yard of space and shot left-footed, the resulting corner is comfortably cleared
Terrible refereeing
Millwall should be down to 10 men as George Savile pulls back the breaking John Fleck, right under the ref’s nose. He looks right at it, gives the foul and bottles giving the second yellow. Joke decision. Stonewall yellow card
Blades sub
sees Ollie Norwood replace David McGoldrick, the Blades were looking light in midfield after MGW’s red card so can see the sense in that, Ndiaye will now support Sharp you’d imagine
Here comes Bash
as Jayden Bogle limps off to compound United’s misery - more than half an hour to play here with 10 men
RED CARD
and Gibbs-White’s evening is over prematurely as he is shown a second yellow for simulation, after going down in the Millwall box - too difficult to see in real time if there was contact as he went down under Malone’s challenge but ref Donohue booked him for the second time and he’s off