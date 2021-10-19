Sheffield United 1 Millwall 2: Manager reaction as Blades suffer injury-time heartbreak

Sheffield United are looking to build on Saturday's victory over Stoke when they host Millwall at Bramall Lane this evening.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:56 pm

FULL TIME

and the boos ring around Bramall Lane as Matthew Donohue makes his way off the pitch - a stinker of a day for him as the Blades go down 2-1 at home to Millwall. They deserved more on the strength of their second half showing, especially with 10 men, before suffering the hammerblow of Cooper’s late winner for the Lions. Stay tuned for post-match reaction from both managers, player ratings and more...

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:38

Goal Millwall

and that’s probably the winner in injury time as Jake Cooper smashes home on his left foot, the Blades players are crestfallen on the pitch as the Millwall players and fans go absolutely mental and it looks a long road back from them to rescue anything from this game now

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:32

Bennett goes close

as a shot is parried into his path by Olsen, he’s a few yards out but it comes quickly to him and he puts it wide - he may have been flagged offside if it had gone in but with these officials tonight, I wouldn’t be too sure

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:31

Just wide

from Sharp as he looks to get on the end of Fleck’s ball - it was blocked by a defender as a corner is given which comes to nothing

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:27

Big chance for Afobe

as Millwall break quickly after Ndiaye looked to be pushed over, but nothing was given and Afobe should have put his side ahead, but his shot goes wide of goal - much to United’s relief

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:25

Good save Bialkowsi

to deny Ndiaye after the youngster worked a yard of space and shot left-footed, the resulting corner is comfortably cleared

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:20

Terrible refereeing

Millwall should be down to 10 men as George Savile pulls back the breaking John Fleck, right under the ref’s nose. He looks right at it, gives the foul and bottles giving the second yellow. Joke decision. Stonewall yellow card

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:12

Blades sub

sees Ollie Norwood replace David McGoldrick, the Blades were looking light in midfield after MGW’s red card so can see the sense in that, Ndiaye will now support Sharp you’d imagine

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:02

Here comes Bash

as Jayden Bogle limps off to compound United’s misery - more than half an hour to play here with 10 men

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:01

RED CARD

and Gibbs-White’s evening is over prematurely as he is shown a second yellow for simulation, after going down in the Millwall box - too difficult to see in real time if there was contact as he went down under Malone’s challenge but ref Donohue booked him for the second time and he’s off

