Sheffield United 1 Millwall 2: Manager reaction as Blades suffer injury-time heartbreak

and the boos ring around Bramall Lane as Matthew Donohue makes his way off the pitch - a stinker of a day for him as the Blades go down 2-1 at home to Millwall. They deserved more on the strength of their second half showing, especially with 10 men, before suffering the hammerblow of Cooper’s late winner for the Lions. Stay tuned for post-match reaction from both managers, player ratings and more...