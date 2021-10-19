Sheffield United 1 Millwall 1: Billy Sharp drags Blades level from spot after Jed Wallace's opener
Sheffield United are looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Stoke when they host Millwall at Bramall Lane this evening.
Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Millwall LIVE from the Lane
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:55
Break in play
as Enda Stevens goes down injured, he stays down and the medical staff are called on to help him
We’re back underway
with no changes for either side at the break, and an early signal of intent from the Blades as Gibbs-White curls one wide of goal
Half-time
and the Blades go in level despite looking very off the pace for most of that first half - the change to bring Ndiaye on did inject a little bit more pace and momentum for the hosts and he’s stayed out there at half-time to get a better warm-up after coming on in the first half. First 45 player ratings...
Olsen 4
Bogle 5
Egan 5
Davies 5
Stevens 5
Hourihane 4 (Ndiaye 38, 5)
Fleck 6
Gibbs-White 7
McGoldrick 7
Osborn 5
Sharp 6
GOAL BLADES
and Sharp makes no mistake from the spot, sending the ‘keeper the wrong way after Malone fouled Fleck - no complaints about the decision from the Millwall man and the Blades are back on level terms here
Chance for Sharp
as the ball over the top sets him free, he’s pressured by Cooper and the Millwall man gets a touch to his shot as it goes behind for a corner... it’s played short and Fleck goes down... PENALTY!
Early change for the Blades
as Hourihane is hooked in the 38th minute, making way for Ndiaye
Shouts for a penalty
as Bogle goes down under challenge from Malone, but the ref waves away the appeals
Gibbs-White is booked
for lunging in on Cooper, the giant centre-half had pushed the ball past him and Gibbs-White caught him, it’s a deserved booking
Egan cuts out the cross
after Millwall worked their way in behind the Blades defence once again
So close for McGoldrick
as a wonderful pass from Gibbs-White sets him free, he looks to curl it home but Bialkowski gets a decisive touch and sends it behind, before coming to punch the resulting corner away