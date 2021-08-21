Sheffield United 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Colwill's injury-time winner seals it despite Billy Sharp's equaliser
Sheffield United could not bounce back from their midweek hammering at West Bromwich Albion when they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
United thought they had sealed a point when Billy Sharp equalised in injury time, before Levi Colwill tapped home from close range shortly after to continue Slavisa Jokanovic’s wait for a league win as Blades boss.
Sheffield United v Huddersfield LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:02
FULL TIME
and where do you start with that? From the relative joy of an injury-time equaliser, to the despair of conceding poorly moments later to snatch defeat from the jaws of a draw - boos at the full-time whistle and some visible frustration in the south stand as two fans argue in their seats. We’ll have some reaction from Slavisa Jokanovic and more fall-out from the game as the evening wears on, so stay tuned - and keep the faith, Blades fans
GOAL Huddersfield
and the visitors are back in front in injury time - what looked like a blatant foul in the build-up on a defender, maybe Basham, goes unpunished and Colwill taps home to send the fans behind that goal absolutely bonkers. You couldn’t script it
GOAL BLADES
and it’s that man Billy Sharp again who gets it, latching onto McBurnie’s header to finish on his left foot and level the scores with the first league goal of the season - Bramall Lane erupts
FIVE minutes
to be added on as Norwood’s set-piece flies out of play without finding its way onto a Blades head
Chance for the Blades
as McBurnie’s header falls perfectly for Sharp on the volley as he swivels, he connects with it beautifully but it’s straight at Nicholls and he barely had to move to clutch it to his stomach
Double Blades change
Norrington-Davies and Fleck off, McGoldrick and Osborn on - both were being readied before that Town opener, I wonder if it changed the decision on who to take off? Osborn goes to wing-back, McGoldrick will play in the No.10 role behind Sharp and McBurnie
GOAL Huddersfield
and it’s Koroma who gets it, finishing at the second attempt after his first was saved by the legs of Foderingham - a pass from the right cut the United defence open and Koroma was streaking down the middle virtually unmarked. Foderingham saved his first shot with his legs but he made no mistake with the second and United trail again with 15 minutes to go
Let-off for the Blades
as Norwood gives the ball away in a poor area to Campbell, Davies forces him wide before Norrington-Davies bundles him over in the box - on first glance, you’ve seen them given but nothing was, and the chance went begging for the visitors
Another very good crowd
at Bramall Lane this afternoon - sounded like 38,000 when United had that spell of pressure and a number of shots in succession earlier this half