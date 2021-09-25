Sheffield United 1 Derby County 0: Reaction from Slavisa Jokanovic and Wayne Rooney as Billy Sharp's late penalty downs the Rams

“It was a penalty. I think the red card is a red card too, so no complaints with those two decisions.

“Sheffield United are a very good team, the plan was to try and frustrate them and then try and nick a 1-0 win and I thought we were on course to do that.

“We had the best chances and the red card changes things. The lads gave everything and I can’t fault them. It’s disappointing to lose but the lads showed a great desire to play for the club today.”

“It’s been a very tough week for everyone at the club,” Rooney added.

“The players are the ones who have to go out there and try and perform during this tough period and their application all week has been first class. They deserve a lot of praise for that.

“It’s easy to criticise players for not caring or being loyal or putting the effort in for their clubs, but they’re doing everything to get us through this.”

Asked for his view on United’s chances of promotion this season, Rooney said: “They’re a good team. Dropping down from the Premier League, they didn’t have the best start but they’ve hit some form.