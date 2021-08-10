Sheffield United 1 Carlisle United 0: Rhian Brewster gets off the mark for Blades after record move from Liverpool
Sheffield United are in EFL Cup action tonight as they take on Carlisle United at Bramall Lane.
Changes for the Blades
Norwood and Jebbison coming on from the bench for the Blades, replacing Kyron Gordon and Tyler Smith respectively
Great cross from Bogle
is begging to be converted in the middle, but it’s maybe a little bit past McBurnie in the middle as he can only poke it behind for a goal-kick
Chance for 2-0
as Smith’s good driving run sees him set up Brewster, he looks to take it on his left foot and smashes it over the bar
Good save Verrips
to deny Mampala after he found a yard of space past Lopata and looked to find the far corner, Verrips was down quickly and held on to it as well
Chance for Carlisle
as Toure, I think, goes close with a snapshot from the edge of the box on the outside of his foot, it goes narrowly wide of Verrips’ goal
We’re back underway
for the second half with one change for the Blades - McBurnie replacing Sharp for the second half
Half-time
and it’s so far so good for the Blades, who lead 1-0 thanks to Rhian Brewster’s first as a Blade and could easily be further ahead, with Carlisle keeper Jensen making a number of good stops and Sharp somehow failing to hook the ball home with the goal at his mercy - Slav’s young guns have played well so far and will be looking to get the job done from here
One minute to be added
on at the end of this first half
Brewster has a go again
from outside the box, he strikes it well and it’s not too far over the top after taking a deflection away for a corner on the Blades right - Lopata wins the header in the middle again but Jensen saves it and the referee had blown for a foul anyway, so it wouldn’t have counted