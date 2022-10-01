and despite huffing and puffing United couldn’t find that second goal and have to settle for a point at home to Birmingham - it makes Tuesday night’s game at home to QPR even bigger as they look to get back to winning ways but another goal for McBurnie is a definite positive as he continues his good scoring form, as was the return off the bench of Bogle who also looked good. Stay tuned for reaction from both managers, a full report, ratings and more