Sheffield United 1 Birmingham City 1: Troy Deeney equalises for Blues after Oli McBurnie's opener
Sheffield United must solve the issue created by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s injury issue as they return to action after the international break this afternoon.
The Bosnian defender is missing with a thigh injury that prevented him joining up with his national team over the break, with United making two changes in a bid to replace him and remain top of the Championship table with a positive result over Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Birmingham
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:01
Full time
and despite huffing and puffing United couldn’t find that second goal and have to settle for a point at home to Birmingham - it makes Tuesday night’s game at home to QPR even bigger as they look to get back to winning ways but another goal for McBurnie is a definite positive as he continues his good scoring form, as was the return off the bench of Bogle who also looked good. Stay tuned for reaction from both managers, a full report, ratings and more
McAtee comes on
for the final few minutes, replacing Ndiaye
Goal City
and we’re back level as a cross in catches the top of Berge’s head and Deeney is left all alone to pick his spot and rifle home in front of the City fans. We go again
McBurnie makes way
to a standing ovation as he’s replaced by Sharp, 22 minutes of normal time to go
GOAAAALLLLL BLADES
AND IT’S McBurnie who gets it with a superb first-time finish after the ball rebounded to him from a free-kick - he wasted no time rifling it past Ruddy and into the roof of the net with the finish of a real man in form, his 5th in games and the Blades lead just after the half-hour mark
Blades subs
see Doyle and Khadra replaced by Bogle and Brewster
Ndiaye’s header is just wide
from Norrington-Davies’ left-wing cross, he had a lot of space suddenly in the box and tried to find the far corner but Ruddy just watches it bounce wide
Blues enjoying a little spell
here where they’ve troubled United a few times and Foderingham has to save again after Deeney did well to hold the ball up on the left, United looking a little short of ideas at times as a long ball towards Ndiaye is snuffed out by Ruddy
Good save Wes
as Deeney flicks on a free-kick and he doesn’t have a great deal of time to react with Hogan lurking but he saves and then holds on to it well
Good chance
as United break and Basham’s cross finds Ndiaye in the middle but he’s on the stretch and his header goes wide of goal