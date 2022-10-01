News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United 1 Birmingham City 1: Troy Deeney equalises for Blues after Oli McBurnie's opener

Sheffield United must solve the issue created by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s injury issue as they return to action after the international break this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:30 pm

The Bosnian defender is missing with a thigh injury that prevented him joining up with his national team over the break, with United making two changes in a bid to replace him and remain top of the Championship table with a positive result over Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United hits the bar with a shot against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Blades v Birmingham

Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:01

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:01

Full time

and despite huffing and puffing United couldn’t find that second goal and have to settle for a point at home to Birmingham - it makes Tuesday night’s game at home to QPR even bigger as they look to get back to winning ways but another goal for McBurnie is a definite positive as he continues his good scoring form, as was the return off the bench of Bogle who also looked good. Stay tuned for reaction from both managers, a full report, ratings and more

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:47

McAtee comes on

for the final few minutes, replacing Ndiaye

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:29

Goal City

and we’re back level as a cross in catches the top of Berge’s head and Deeney is left all alone to pick his spot and rifle home in front of the City fans. We go again

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:27

McBurnie makes way

to a standing ovation as he’s replaced by Sharp, 22 minutes of normal time to go

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:23

GOAAAALLLLL BLADES

AND IT’S McBurnie who gets it with a superb first-time finish after the ball rebounded to him from a free-kick - he wasted no time rifling it past Ruddy and into the roof of the net with the finish of a real man in form, his 5th in games and the Blades lead just after the half-hour mark

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:20

Blades subs

see Doyle and Khadra replaced by Bogle and Brewster

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:18

Ndiaye’s header is just wide

from Norrington-Davies’ left-wing cross, he had a lot of space suddenly in the box and tried to find the far corner but Ruddy just watches it bounce wide

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:16

Blues enjoying a little spell

here where they’ve troubled United a few times and Foderingham has to save again after Deeney did well to hold the ball up on the left, United looking a little short of ideas at times as a long ball towards Ndiaye is snuffed out by Ruddy

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:11

Good save Wes

as Deeney flicks on a free-kick and he doesn’t have a great deal of time to react with Hogan lurking but he saves and then holds on to it well

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:07

Good chance

as United break and Basham’s cross finds Ndiaye in the middle but he’s on the stretch and his header goes wide of goal

