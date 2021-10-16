Sheffield United 0 Stoke City 0: One change for Blades as Jayden Bogle replaces George Baldock for Bramall Lane clash

Sheffield United could make a series of tactical adjustments over the coming weeks after it emerged coaching staff at the club used the international break to not only track the form of their own players but also identify emerging trends within the game.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Stoke City, manager Slavisa Jokanovic told The Star he had watched all of the matches involving members of his own squad during the latest pause in the domestic fixture schedule - either live or on repeat.

Rather than simply being an interested observer, the Serb confirmed he studied the action to search for ways of coaxing greater levels of performance out of the likes of Sweden’s Robin Olsen, Republic of Ireland duo John Egan and Conor Hourihane and England under-21 striker Rhian Brewster.

The information gathering exercise also revealed, Jokanovic indicated last night, some ideas he will consider implementing at Bramall Lane as United attempt to close the six point gap between themselves and the Championship’s top six.