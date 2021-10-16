Sheffield United 0 Stoke City 0: One change for Blades as Jayden Bogle replaces George Baldock for Bramall Lane clash

Sheffield United will look to recover from back-to-back defeats before the international break this afternoon when they host Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 3:00 pm
Slavisa Jokanovic, the United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

City travel to South Yorkshire fourth in the division and full of confidence after beating West Brom last time out, while the Blades are reeling from losses to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stay tuned for every key update from the game and refresh your page for the latest.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Blades v Stoke LIVE from the Lane

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:19

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:19

Almost a spectacular effort

from Gibbs-White as he tries an acrobatic bicycle kick when the ball is headed into his path from a corner, but it’s blocked by a Stoke defender

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:18

Corner Stoke

as Davies comes across to cover Egan and block the cross from the Stoke left after a ball over the top cut the Blades defence open, it’s swung in and Jacob Brown heads it goalwards and OFF THE LINE from Sharp, in the right place at the right time to clear what would have been an opener for Stoke

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:14

Inches away

from an opener for the Blades as Norwood’s excellent deep cross curls towards Egan at the back post, but it goes just, just over his head - otherwise the Blades would have surely been leading by now

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:12

Gibbs-White

attempts a little give-and-go with Sharp but is impeded, the Blades fans demand a free-kick but nothing is given and it remains goalless in the 12th minute here at the Lane

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:08

Free-kick to Stoke

as Stevens is penalised for holding his man, Tommy Smith will whip this in from the Stoke right... but Norwood cuts it out and Ndiaye smashes the ball clear

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:05

Gibbs-White climbs above his man

to get on the end of Osborn’s cross after a backheel from Sharp set him up, he gets his head to it but can’t get enough purchase or direction on it and the ball sails harmlessly wide of Stoke’s goal

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:56

Not long now...

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:48

Why Slav believes the international break can turbo-charge his team’s season

Sheffield United could make a series of tactical adjustments over the coming weeks after it emerged coaching staff at the club used the international break to not only track the form of their own players but also identify emerging trends within the game.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Stoke City, manager Slavisa Jokanovic told The Star he had watched all of the matches involving members of his own squad during the latest pause in the domestic fixture schedule - either live or on repeat.

Rather than simply being an interested observer, the Serb confirmed he studied the action to search for ways of coaxing greater levels of performance out of the likes of Sweden’s Robin Olsen, Republic of Ireland duo John Egan and Conor Hourihane and England under-21 striker Rhian Brewster.

The information gathering exercise also revealed, Jokanovic indicated last night, some ideas he will consider implementing at Bramall Lane as United attempt to close the six point gap between themselves and the Championship’s top six.

“Yes, I follow all of the games and I enjoy it,” Jokanovic said. “I need to search from one channel to another but I have all the information and equipment that I need to do that.”

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:20

Why Berge is missing this afternoon

Sheffield United expect to be without midfielder Sander Berge for at least their next three games after confirming the Norway international has suffered a minor set-back in his recovery from injury.

Having been withdrawn due to a problem sustained during the warm-up ahead of their visit to Hull City last month, Berge will be absent for the sixth match in a row when United face Stoke City at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon.

Revealing Rhys Norrington-Davies is also scheduled to sit out the clash with Michael O’Neill’s side, where he enjoyed a spell on loan last season, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: “Sander won’t be available. He needs more time. He stopped and started and then stopped again. It will be around 10 days out I think. He won’t be available for the next game.”

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:20

What an afternoon this was

at Stoke, with promotion confirmed to the Premier League - the Blades couldn’t quite see out the season with victory but the scenes after the 2-2 draw will live long in the memory

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Stoke CityGeorge BaldockBramall LaneBlades