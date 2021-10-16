Sheffield United 0 Stoke City 0: One change for Blades as Jayden Bogle replaces George Baldock for Bramall Lane clash
Sheffield United will look to recover from back-to-back defeats before the international break this afternoon when they host Stoke City at Bramall Lane.
City travel to South Yorkshire fourth in the division and full of confidence after beating West Brom last time out, while the Blades are reeling from losses to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.
Stay tuned for every key update from the game and refresh your page for the latest.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Stoke LIVE from the Lane
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:19
Almost a spectacular effort
from Gibbs-White as he tries an acrobatic bicycle kick when the ball is headed into his path from a corner, but it’s blocked by a Stoke defender
Corner Stoke
as Davies comes across to cover Egan and block the cross from the Stoke left after a ball over the top cut the Blades defence open, it’s swung in and Jacob Brown heads it goalwards and OFF THE LINE from Sharp, in the right place at the right time to clear what would have been an opener for Stoke
Inches away
from an opener for the Blades as Norwood’s excellent deep cross curls towards Egan at the back post, but it goes just, just over his head - otherwise the Blades would have surely been leading by now
Gibbs-White
attempts a little give-and-go with Sharp but is impeded, the Blades fans demand a free-kick but nothing is given and it remains goalless in the 12th minute here at the Lane
Free-kick to Stoke
as Stevens is penalised for holding his man, Tommy Smith will whip this in from the Stoke right... but Norwood cuts it out and Ndiaye smashes the ball clear
Gibbs-White climbs above his man
to get on the end of Osborn’s cross after a backheel from Sharp set him up, he gets his head to it but can’t get enough purchase or direction on it and the ball sails harmlessly wide of Stoke’s goal
Not long now...
Why Slav believes the international break can turbo-charge his team’s season
Sheffield United could make a series of tactical adjustments over the coming weeks after it emerged coaching staff at the club used the international break to not only track the form of their own players but also identify emerging trends within the game.
Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Stoke City, manager Slavisa Jokanovic told The Star he had watched all of the matches involving members of his own squad during the latest pause in the domestic fixture schedule - either live or on repeat.
Rather than simply being an interested observer, the Serb confirmed he studied the action to search for ways of coaxing greater levels of performance out of the likes of Sweden’s Robin Olsen, Republic of Ireland duo John Egan and Conor Hourihane and England under-21 striker Rhian Brewster.
The information gathering exercise also revealed, Jokanovic indicated last night, some ideas he will consider implementing at Bramall Lane as United attempt to close the six point gap between themselves and the Championship’s top six.
“Yes, I follow all of the games and I enjoy it,” Jokanovic said. “I need to search from one channel to another but I have all the information and equipment that I need to do that.”
Why Berge is missing this afternoon
Sheffield United expect to be without midfielder Sander Berge for at least their next three games after confirming the Norway international has suffered a minor set-back in his recovery from injury.
Having been withdrawn due to a problem sustained during the warm-up ahead of their visit to Hull City last month, Berge will be absent for the sixth match in a row when United face Stoke City at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon.
Revealing Rhys Norrington-Davies is also scheduled to sit out the clash with Michael O’Neill’s side, where he enjoyed a spell on loan last season, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: “Sander won’t be available. He needs more time. He stopped and started and then stopped again. It will be around 10 days out I think. He won’t be available for the next game.”
What an afternoon this was
at Stoke, with promotion confirmed to the Premier League - the Blades couldn’t quite see out the season with victory but the scenes after the 2-2 draw will live long in the memory