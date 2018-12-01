Sheffield United 0 Leeds United 1: Defensive blunder from Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson costs Blades dear as Leeds take Yorkshire derby honours

A defensive blunder from Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson helped Leeds United to a 1-0 Yorkshire derby victory at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The young goalkeeper's attempted pass was intercepted by Leeds substitute Jack Clarke, and Pablo Hernandez slotted home a simple finish to send his side top of the Championship table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

United made three changes, recalling George Baldock, Billy Sharp and Mark Duffy after the midweek win at Brentford, and began this game on the front foot with Chris Basham, marauding forward from centre-half, particularly involved.

And the hosts forced the first real chance of the game, too, when David McGoldrick tried his luck from outside the box. His effort looked to be heading goalwards, too, until Leeds 'keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell got down well and pushed it behind for a corner.

His opposite number, United's Henderson, excelled himself soon after with a superb stop to deny Leeds sub Aapo Halme, who'd earlier replaced the injured Liam Cooper.

Sharp had a good chance when he met McGoldrick's cross towards the end of the first half, but he planted his header into the ground and watched it bounce up and over Peacock-Farrell's crossbar.

Manchester United loanee Henderson was at his best in the second half, palming away an effort from the lively Mateusz Klich, before Peacock-Farrell produced a double save to deny substitute Conor Washington - who'd only been on the pitch for a matter of moments - and then McGoldrick with the follow up.

Kemar Roofe headed wide when well-placed for Leeds, and Klich fired a well-struck shot over, before the elusive opening goal finally arrived in the most bizarre of circumstances.

John Egan's wayward backpass forced Henderson to backtrack and as he attemped to find Jack O'Connell with a pass, Jack Clarke intercepted and squared for Hernandez to tap home one of the easiest goals of his career so far.

Some Blades fans responded by chanting the young goalkeeper's name and Henderson, it must be remembered, has earned United far more than the two points they dropped here so far in his Bramall Lane career.

Washington again went close in stoppage time, hitting the bar with an overhead kick,