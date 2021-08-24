Sheffield United 0 Derby County 1: Louie Sibley puts Rams ahead in EFL Cup clash
Sheffield United return to EFL Cup action this evening when they host Derby County at Bramall Lane.
United and Derby got through to this stage after seeing off Carlisle United and Salford City respectively in the first round. Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Blades v Derby County LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 20:34
Jack Robinson climbs highest
in the middle to get his head to Freeman’s cross, but he heads wide and THAT’S HALF-TIME - the Blades trail at the break to Sibley’s good finish but had enough chances themselves to be ahead at that point, through Jebbison, Burke and McGoldrick... a familiar story, perhaps? Stick with us for the second half to see if the Blades can get back into this cup tie
GOAL Derby
and it’s Sibley who gets it, turning sharply in the United box and smashing home on his left foot - Verrips had little chance with it because of the power and placement and Derby lead just on the stroke of half-time here at the Lane
Freeman’s cross
is aimed towards Jebbison in the middle, but Stearman does just enough to get something on it and flick it behind for a corner on the left, which Freeman jogs over to take - but it doesn’t beat the first man and Osborn picks up a yellow for wiping out Sibley as Derby look to launch a counter-attack
Good move from the Blades
sees Burke and Bogle combine before the ball is cut back for Freeman, maybe needed a right-footer to curl his foot around the ball but as it happens, Freeman’s left-footed shot is blocked before Osborn’s dangerous cross from the left is headed to safety - his delivery has been good so far, and United perhaps should have capitalised on it better than they have done
Good cross from Osborn
after checking back on his right foot finds McGoldrick in the middle, he’s unchallenged but off balance as he rises and heads it well over the Derby crossbar
Big chance for the Blades
as McGoldrick’s cross down the right picks out Jebbison, he’s under pressure from Allsop a few yards out and can’t get his effort on target
Bogle’s cross is deep
and Jebbison makes a nuisance of himself in the box, but Allsop comes to claim it comfortably
Brunt looks for McGoldrick
after sending a nice-looking ball over the top for the striker to chase, but it skids away and goes out of play before he can get there
Couple of chances
for both sides as Burke is played through by Jebbison and looks to touch the ball past Allsop, who saves well - then Derby break at the other end through Sibley, who whips a shot narrowly wide of Verrips’ left-hand post. Decent start to this game
Derby break
after Lopata tries to be too clever with the ball and is dispossessed in midfield, he tries to foul his man but can’t get near enough and there’s a three v two in the Rams’ favour, but Hutchinson elects to shoot himself and it’s a weak effort that Verrips saves easily