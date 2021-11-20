Sheffield United 0 Coventry City 0: Slavisa Jokanovic and Mark Robins react to Bramall Lane draw
Sheffield United bounced back from their disappointing defeat at Blackburn Rovers last time out with a 0-0 draw with Coventry City at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
United boss Slavisa Jokanovic had called on his players to start showing a nasty streak that has been missing from their game – particularly at home – before the game.
Blades v Coventry LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 15:25
Robins on the disputed penalty decision
I said we’ll go down as the sky divers if we’re not careful. He [O’Hara] doesn’t dive, he doesn’t go down. He’s the most fouled in the championship. He felt contact and showed me a cut on his ankle. Refs are here to make decisions or not and unfortunately for us he didn’t give it.
Robins continued
We worked really hard against top players, and they are that. We’ll take a clean sheet here. If you don’t take your chances, we picked the wrong option a few times. It’s a bit of a downer but we can’t be too critical, they worked so hard. Their work rate was so hard and I thought we were a little unlucky not to get three points, but they’re a good team.
Mark Robins’ reaction
It was hard fought. It was a tough game, they changed the shape to what they’ve played for the last few years with quality players and we knew it’d be tough. We lost 2-0 last time I came here and we were on our way to League Two. We were on different trajectories but we’ve come here and gone toe to toe with them. We could have nicked it, we made one or two decent chances. We were better in the second half, we ran out of legs in the second .
SJ continued
I am not sure if you agree or not but today, we played the from the back and played some moments very good football and some moments very bad football. It’s important to have the patterns, we know what we have to do. We tried one shape and another, we had a period after the last game to think and try to find the solution in some way to try and take some steps forward.
SJ: There is a nervousness around us
We weren’t comfortable we were nervous, we weren’t able to combinate and started to play a lot of long balls. We didn’t combine and it was flat. We are not especially in a good moment to move forward, when we can’t find enough benefit and people aren’t satisfied with our performance or result, there is a nervousness around us. The people are not satisfied with the result or performance and expect more from our side, we must take responsibility and offer them more.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s reaction
What we deserve or don’t deserve is not so important. We played the first 45 minutes without enough quality, we were nervous and played better in the second 45. We had more energy and created the chances and deserved more in this part of the game. We weren’t in serious danger and we created things but didn’t find a way to finish the action.
That’s full time
and a point at home for the Blades, who couldn’t find a way past their old goalkeeper Simon Moore in the Coventry goal and have to settle for a goalless draw - a clean sheet may at least give the Blades defence a bit of confidence, to try and find some positives. Foderingham performed admirably on his return to the Blades side and we’ll have some reaction from both camps coming up here for you when we get it
Hourihane pulls back
for Gibbs-White in space on the egde of the box - and McFadzean does so well to get out and spread himself to block it
Big save from Moore
to deny Gibbs-White’s volley, it was deflected slightly on the way through but Moore reacted, kept it out and his defender completed the clearance. Big save at a big time
Big chance for McGoldrick
as he beats the offside trap and looks to finish from a tight-ish angle but he gets it horribly wrong and smashes it well over the bar