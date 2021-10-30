Sheffield United 0 Blackpool 1: Slavisa Jokanovic reaction as Keshi Anderson wins it for visitors at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United could not build on their derby victory over Barnsley last Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Blackpool at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
This is how the defeat unfolded, with reaction from manager Slavisa Jokanovic.
Sheffield United v Blackpool LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 17:43
SJ on defeat continued
We were at a good level for 72 minutes. Unfortunately we didn’t make it through and score the goals. I don’t remember any chances they created or us being in some kind of trouble. It’s not enough for the Sheffield United supporters, I accept, but the process must not stop. I expect we will show more reaction and play a complete game, not some part of the game like today.
SJ on Mousset’s injury
He feel some small problem. He played 10 minutes more than last game, to be honest I am thinking of changing him in a few minutes anyway. He played a good football game, he was active, but it’s not the first time he wasn’t able to finish the game. In the future I hope this will be possible.
SJ’s reaction to defeat
We must be disappointed. We played good football for 72 minutes and created a lot of things before one mistake. The reaction after the goal was poor, we didn’t have the power to change our story. I don’t remember them creating something to score the goal, we created a lot of things. We are in some kind of process but the process is now a few months. I believe we were better than Blackpool but in one situation we lost.
Full time
and some boos in the south stand as the final whistle goes on a 1-0 defeat for the Blades at home to last season’s League One play-off winners - they had some bright moments in the game but the response to going 1-0 down was pretty poor, for my money, and they never really looked like getting back into it. Stay tuned for Slav’s reaction and recap the game here, if you can face it...
Davies is back on
Now Davies goes down
with injury, the Blades have used all three subs...
Madine sees a free-kick blocked
after Davies fouled Anderson on the edge of the Blades box - United make their final change by throwing on McBurnie for John Fleck
Goal Blackpool
and it’s Anderson who scores it, beating the offside trap from Grimshaw’s long ball forward to turn his man and plant the ball into Olsen’s top corner, the fans behind the goal go absolutely barmy and the Blades trail
Mousset makes way
after going down for some treatment, he hobbles off to make way for skipper Billy Sharp
Superb from Keogh
to get across and block McGoldrick’s shot after a cut back from the left wing -it was certainly goalbound before the veteran defender got across