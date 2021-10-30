Sheffield United 0 Blackpool 0: Morgan Gibbs-White IN - Blades make one change from Barnsley win
Sheffield United are looking to build on their derby victory over Barnsley last Sunday when they face Blackpool at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
Half-time
and the Blades have had their chances to break the deadlock but have not yet done so - they had the ball in the net through Ndiaye but the flag had been raised already and the youngster has gone close on a couple of other occasions too. Olsen made a good save from Bowler at the other end but it’s not been a classic Championship game - let’s see if the Blades can make that breakthrough in the second 45...
Gibbs-White has a go
with the outside of his right foot as Osborn crosses low into the box, he stabs at it but it’s easy for Grimshaw in the Blackpool goal
Close again
from the Blades as Gibbs-White finds Ndiaye in space, he shoots first time and hits it well but it goes just wide - half the ground thought it was in as it left his foot
Mousset crosses across the box
and it goes all the way across without a touch from a player of either team - the Blades are starting to grow into this one at last
Big chance for Mousset
as Ndiaye brilliantly turns onto Norwood’s pass and creates some space in the box, he cuts it back to Mousset but his shot is weak and Grimshaw drops on it gratefully
Great save Olsen
as he claws away Bowler’s free-kick, he couldn’t go too early as Keogh was close to getting a touch on it but he didn’t, and Olsen got across superbly to touch the ball behind
Blades get in behind
with Osborn, maybe he thought he was offside but he seemed to hesitate before crossing and the defender got back to block it, the ball bouncing off Osborn and into the goalkeeper’s hands to compound the frustration
Corner Blades as Nidaye
feeds Baldock with a clever ball, Blackpool scramble it behind and Fleck goes over to take... it’s PUT IN by Ndiaye but it’s OFFSIDE, the flag is up - great ball from Fleck is headed home by Ndiaye but the flag goes up and it won’t count
Norwood has a go
from outside the area, he catches it well and probably too well as it sails over Blackpool’s bar - worth a hit
Yates is played through on goal
and shoots straight at Olsen, but the offside flag had already been raised so it wouldn’t have counted anyway