Sheffield United 0 Blackpool 0: Morgan Gibbs-White IN - Blades make one change from Barnsley win

Sheffield United are looking to build on their derby victory over Barnsley last Sunday when they face Blackpool at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 3:03 pm

Keep up to date with all the key action from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Sheffield United v Blackpool LIVE

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:49

Half-time

and the Blades have had their chances to break the deadlock but have not yet done so - they had the ball in the net through Ndiaye but the flag had been raised already and the youngster has gone close on a couple of other occasions too. Olsen made a good save from Bowler at the other end but it’s not been a classic Championship game - let’s see if the Blades can make that breakthrough in the second 45...

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:47

Gibbs-White has a go

with the outside of his right foot as Osborn crosses low into the box, he stabs at it but it’s easy for Grimshaw in the Blackpool goal

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:41

Close again

from the Blades as Gibbs-White finds Ndiaye in space, he shoots first time and hits it well but it goes just wide - half the ground thought it was in as it left his foot

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:37

Mousset crosses across the box

and it goes all the way across without a touch from a player of either team - the Blades are starting to grow into this one at last

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:28

Big chance for Mousset

as Ndiaye brilliantly turns onto Norwood’s pass and creates some space in the box, he cuts it back to Mousset but his shot is weak and Grimshaw drops on it gratefully

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:25

Great save Olsen

as he claws away Bowler’s free-kick, he couldn’t go too early as Keogh was close to getting a touch on it but he didn’t, and Olsen got across superbly to touch the ball behind

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:23

Blades get in behind

with Osborn, maybe he thought he was offside but he seemed to hesitate before crossing and the defender got back to block it, the ball bouncing off Osborn and into the goalkeeper’s hands to compound the frustration

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:13

Corner Blades as Nidaye

feeds Baldock with a clever ball, Blackpool scramble it behind and Fleck goes over to take... it’s PUT IN by Ndiaye but it’s OFFSIDE, the flag is up - great ball from Fleck is headed home by Ndiaye but the flag goes up and it won’t count

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:10

Norwood has a go

from outside the area, he catches it well and probably too well as it sails over Blackpool’s bar - worth a hit

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:08

Yates is played through on goal

and shoots straight at Olsen, but the offside flag had already been raised so it wouldn’t have counted anyway

