Sheffield United 0 Blackburn Rovers 0: Live updates as Reda Khadra and Oli McBurnie start for Blades

Sheffield United will look to build on their midweek victory over Sunderland with another positive performance and result at home to early pacesetters Blackburn Rovers.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 2:59 pm

Reda Khadra starts against his former club, while Oli McBurnie and John Fleck also return to the side as United make three changes.

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update …

Reda Khadra could face his former club today: Lexy Ilsley/Sportimage

Blades v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:14

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:14

United get in behind

as a good pass from Berge is dummied to find Ahmedhodzic in space, but his first touch is heavy which gives Ayala a chance he shouldn’t really have had to slide in and nick it behind, United appeal for a penalty presumably for handball but nothing is given and the corner is cleared

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:10

Almost another for Anel

as his effort from Fleck’s corner is kept out well by Kaminski - it rather hit the defender rather than him making any meaningful contact but it was still goalbound and it needed saving

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:05

Khadra stretches his legs

in behind and looks to shoot or find McBurnie in the middle, it’s tipped over by Kaminski and the Rovers fans who idolised him last year are now giving him a bit of stick, it’s fair to say

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:02

Here we go!

We’re underway at the Lane with most of the pitch bathed in bright sunshine - should be a decent game this you’d imagine!

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:00

McBurnie back in the side

from the start - here he discusses his injury lay-off and what it means to be back

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 14:39

In position at the Lane

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 14:25

The Blades are in the building

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 14:16

Red card for the former Blade

for Rangers north of the border - harsh or fair?

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 14:13

A big day for this man

after an impressive cameo in midweek, Unitedites generally are willing him to get going for the season and if he bags today, the roof may well come off the Kop

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 14:07

And here’s how the Rovers line up

with two changes for the visitors at Bramall Lane

