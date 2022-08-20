Sheffield United 0 Blackburn Rovers 0: Live updates as Reda Khadra and Oli McBurnie start for Blades
Sheffield United will look to build on their midweek victory over Sunderland with another positive performance and result at home to early pacesetters Blackburn Rovers.
Reda Khadra starts against his former club, while Oli McBurnie and John Fleck also return to the side as United make three changes.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update …
Blades v Blackburn Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:14
United get in behind
as a good pass from Berge is dummied to find Ahmedhodzic in space, but his first touch is heavy which gives Ayala a chance he shouldn’t really have had to slide in and nick it behind, United appeal for a penalty presumably for handball but nothing is given and the corner is cleared
Almost another for Anel
as his effort from Fleck’s corner is kept out well by Kaminski - it rather hit the defender rather than him making any meaningful contact but it was still goalbound and it needed saving
Khadra stretches his legs
in behind and looks to shoot or find McBurnie in the middle, it’s tipped over by Kaminski and the Rovers fans who idolised him last year are now giving him a bit of stick, it’s fair to say
Here we go!
We’re underway at the Lane with most of the pitch bathed in bright sunshine - should be a decent game this you’d imagine!
McBurnie back in the side
from the start - here he discusses his injury lay-off and what it means to be back
In position at the Lane
The Blades are in the building
Red card for the former Blade
for Rangers north of the border - harsh or fair?
A big day for this man
after an impressive cameo in midweek, Unitedites generally are willing him to get going for the season and if he bags today, the roof may well come off the Kop
And here’s how the Rovers line up
with two changes for the visitors at Bramall Lane