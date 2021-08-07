Sheffield United 0 Birmingham City 1: Maxime Colin puts Blues ahead at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United will welcome back close to a full house this evening when they kick off their Championship season at home to Birmingham City.
After 17 months away, fans will return to Bramall Lane for the 8pm kick off – and we will be right here every step of the way to bring you every key moment.
The game is also Slavisa Jokanovic’s first in charge at Bramall Lane. Refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Birmingham live from Bramall Lane
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 22:31
SJ on being under-cooked after lack of pre-season games
We showed a lot of things we tried working with, pre-season is behind us now and it’s not a time to gripe about the referee or pre-season. We didn’t complete everything that was in our plans. The players showed personality and character looking to score the goals.
SJ on new signings
We will talk tomorrow about new players. I hope we will bring new people in soon, that was the plan before I came here and it still is.
SJ on Mousset
We’ll assess Lys tomorrow, I’m not sure but I imagine it’ll be some sort of hamstring problem.
Jokanovic’s reaction
We didn’t perform badly, they scored their goal in their first shot. This is my general feeling about the game, I am disappointed with the result. We cannot be happy because we didn’t make our supporters happy.
Lee Bowyer’s reaction
I’m delighted with the three points. From start to finish I thought we were very good and looked solid, limiting them to more half chances and we had the better clear-cut chances.
We had a goal disallowed, I’m not sure why and thought we deserved to win. We always knew a top side like Sheffield United would dominate possession but we had to limit how often they got around our goal, so I’m very pleased.
That’s full time
and United had a real go late on in a bid to get back into this one, but it’s an opening-day defeat for the Blades and their manager Slavisa Jokanovic - thought Berge was class, as you’d expect, but it’s a frustrating opening for the home side who may feel they were denied two excellent shouts for penalties in that second half. Stay tuned for some reaction from both managers, player ratings and more...
Superb cross from Osborn
is begging to be touched home but no-one can get near it in the middle, it’s cleared for a corner on the right for United and Birmingham scramble clear
McGoldrick volleys high
wide and not so handsome after a one-two with Sharp and time is running out for the Blades now, you feel...
The corner comes to nothing
and the game is stopped as Pedersen stays down with a head injury ...
SIX minutes added on
at the end of the game as Osborn wins a corner after some great vision from MCGoldrick...