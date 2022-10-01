Sheffield United 0 Birmingham City 0: Blades make two changes as Reda Khadra starts
Sheffield United must solve the issue created by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s injury issue as they return to action after the international break this afternoon.
The Bosnian defender is missing with a thigh injury that prevented him joining up with his national team over the break, with United making two changes in a bid to replace him and remain top of the Championship table with a positive result over Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.
Blades v Birmingham
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 15:11
Decent spell
from the Blades as they work the ball left and right before a couple of crosses are cut out by the Birmingham defence, Ndiaye was on his heels a little for the first one as it was booted clear before Ruddy claimed the second one after it left the boot of Berge
Very close
to an early opener as Khadra’s wicked cross goes just wide of goal, Trusty got a touch and it’s a Blades corner
And we’re underway
as Birmingham kick off as the GCB rings around Bramall Lane ... it’s good to be back
Countdown to kick off is underway
A great touch
An attacking shape
from the Blades you feel with the gut instinct that Khadra will fill in at LWB and look to get forward more than he defends - but it also gives the option of playing a four and unleashing the German further forward if the situation dictates at any point, so there is that tactical flexibility if required. I personally wondered if United would go to a four considering the amount of injuries but they’re seemingly sticking to their guns, which is admirable and taking the attacking and positive approach - they’re at home of course and can maybe afford to do that and we’ll see how it works out soon enough!
Here’s how the visitors line up ...
Here’s how the Blades line up..
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make two changes for the clash with Birmingham - Reda Khadra and Tommy Doyle start in place of Ahmedhodzic and Rhian Brewster, and we’re still none the wiser really over the shape United will play - will it be a back four or a three with Khadra at wing-back?
A bit of pre-match discussion
from our Blades team, including a recap of the international break and a look ahead to this afternoon’s game