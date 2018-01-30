Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1: Blades are Rob-bed by Snodgrass’ late stunner for Villa

Although the next two weeks will not decide Sheffield United’s season, they are likely to define how the rest of it unfolds.

So it was with immense frustration that Chris Wilder, whose side caused Aston Villa all manner of problems before succumbing to Robert Snodgrass’ late goal, watched last night’s match play out.

Jack O'Connell of Sheffield Utd heads against the bar during the Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The United manager has long highlighted a failure to translate positive performances into three points as United’s most obvious weakness in the scramble for promotion and, after another commendable shift had failed to produce a breakthrough, his worst fears were realised when the Scotland international found the back of the net with a magical finish in the 90th minute.

It was a strike fit to win any game but, given what had gone before, wretched luck on Wilder’s side who had earlier seen George Baldock and John Fleck draw fine stops from Sam Johnstone.

It spoke volumes that the Villa goalkeeper was swamped by his colleagues afterwards.

“We’ve played well,” Wilder, whose side remain seventh, conceded.

John Fleck of Sheffield Utd turns Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa on a disappointing night for the Blades

“But we’re talking top end Championship football, fine margins, here.”

This fixture marked the start of a titanic trilogy against opponents who, like United, have serious designs on reaching the Premier League.

Wilder’s selections, which saw three of his four January signings begin the fixture, betrayed the importance he had placed upon the result ahead of Saturday’s visit to leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers and next week’s derby with Leeds.

“Tremendous credit should go to my lads,” Wilder, who also saw Jack O’Connell strike the woodwork during the early skirmishes, said. “It’s hard to take but I’ll also look at the strides we are making.”

TAKING A TUMBLE: Sheffield United's George Baldock is brought down by Aston Villa's Birkir Bjarnason of Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Having spent most of the campaign portraying United as the blue collar workers trying to gatecrash a high society party, Wilder adopted a different tact before the arrival of a team with a European Cup and seven league titles to its name.

For the most part his admission that, yes, United now view themselves as serious contenders seemed to inspire rather than intimidate the players.Indeed, after the woodwork had come to Villa’s rescue, Wilder’s men continued to show little or no respect for Villa’s status as Leon Clarke and Baldock also went close.

It is exactly that approach, a healthy disregard for financial status or place, which has fuelled United climb up the rankings after lifting the League One title only eight months ago.

Some astute manoeuvring in the transfer market has also contributed with Wilson, Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans all spreading an extra veneer of quality across the squad and increasing United’s tactical flexibility.

WINNER: Aston Villa's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring the winning goal. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although all three impressed, with Wilson’s running and Leonard’s industry both catching the eye, Evans in particular appears an excellent purchase. Technically strong and with a sharp positional sense, the former Wolves midfielder is also composed on the ball.

He showcased all three qualities against Steve Bruce’s men before being withdrawn as Ricky Holmes, Wilder’s most recent acquisition, made his debut after leaving Charlton Athletic.

But so, sucking the air out of the raucous home crowd, did Snodgrass as he snaked his way across the edge of the area before firing home past a despairing Simon Moore.

“That’s why some of their lads shouldn’t be in this division,” Wilder acknowledged.

“It was always going to be decided by a bit of quality and he’s shown that.”

Predictably, United’s starting eleven was the same as the one which had out-fought and out-thought Norwich City at Carrow Road 10 days earlier while Villa, who travelled to South Yorkshire searching for a fifth straight win in the competition, were also unchanged.

The visitors had raced into a two goal lead at Villa Park last month before United came back to draw.

There was an early warning of the threat they posed when Richard Stearman was forced to bravely intercept John Terry’s long pass towards Scott Hogan before anyone had broken sweat.

But, reminding Villa of their durability, only the width of the crossbar prevented United from taking a fifth minute lead when O’Connell met Evans’ corner at the far post.

Another opportunity immediately presented itself although Baldock’s control, after drifting into position on the edge of the box, let him down.

Villa’s quality was evident, with Jack Grealish, despite his theatrics and affectations, an ominous presence on the edge of the penalty box whenever they went forward.

But so too, as a spledid move involving Leonard and Fleck demonstrated, was the skill United also possess.

It ended with Baldock, who had earlier forced Johnstone to parry, seeing another venemous effort saved before Wilson’s audacious attempt flew just wide during the closing stages of an impressive first half effort from the hosts.

Owner Tony Xia accused referee Jeremy Simpson of being a “Villa hater” after their win over Bolton Wanderers earlier this term.

The Chinese might want to revise his opinion of the match official following an opening period which saw him award United numerous ‘advantages’ when none existed and a serious of fouls, particularly from Scott Hogan, went unpunished.

Villa made a strong start to the second using more legitimate means with Grealish a whisker away from threading a curling shot inside the far post.

Baldock, a constant menance, forced Johnstone into action again and so did Fleck before Snodgrass pounced.

Sheffield United: Moore, O’Connell, Stearman, Basham, Stevens, Baldock, Evans (Holmes 74), Fleck, Leonard (Lundstram 67), Wilson (Donaldson 67), Clarke. Not used: Eastwood, Sharp, Duffy, Lafferty.

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Chester, Snodgrass, Hogan (Davis 81), Grealish, Hourihane (Onomah 76), Bjarnason, Hutton, Terry, Elmohamady, Adomah (Jedinak 86). Not used: Bunn, Taylor, Whelan, Tuanzebe.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).

Attendance: 26,477.