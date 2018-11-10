Sheffield derby: Why last night’s result means we can expect plenty of goals in the next Steel City derby

A stalemate. A 0-0 win for both sides. A striker’s day off.

However you choose to describe a 0-0 draw, they’re not terms very often used to describe matches between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

In fact, in their 130 competitive meetings, the two Steel City sides have played out a goalless draw just seven times – which is what makes Friday night’s result at Bramall Lane so unusual.

The match under the lights in S2 was just the second time in the history of the fixture that there have been back-to-back goalless results, the last time coming in 2001/02 season.

Back in the old League Division One, Neil Warnock’s Blades twice drew blanks against the Owls, who were overseen by Peter Shreeves and then Terry Yorath as they finished 20th in the league.

Wednesday did mount a challenge for the League Cup that season, reaching the semi-finals, but played out a total of seven 0-0 draws in the course of the league campaign.

Before the 2001/02 anomaly, the previous Steel City derbies that were goalless took place in April 1971, October 1938 and October 1915.

While the result in this season’s derby marked a welcome first clean sheet for Cameron Dawson and Jos Luhukay, it is only the second time this term that Chris Wilder’s side has failed to score – the other coming at home against Birmingham City in September.

Luhukay is yet to be beaten by his counterpart at Bramall Lane after foiling United’s plans in his first match as Owls boss in January.

The next derby in March will be a time to make history as both teams edge closer to 50 derby wins, but should another goalless match occur it’ll be the first hat-trick of stalemates in the history of the fixture.